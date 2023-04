Genoa – Stefano Sturaro ready to return starter against Sudtirol. The midfielder from Sanremo has recovered after the physical problems that had held him back in recent weeks. He had already taken the field in the final match in Cittadella but in Bolzano, where Genoa will play for the first time in an official match in their history, Sturaro will return to play from the first minute together with Badelj and Strootman.