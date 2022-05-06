The former Juventus player forfeits. Before the game charity initiative in favor of Ukraine

Genoa – In the end Sturaro can’t do it. The former Juve is forced to forfeit for the usual physical problems. This is the most important change in the squad list issued by Genoa in view of tonight’s match at Ferraris against Juventus (kick-off at 21).

In the list of those called up they also see each other again Cambiaso And Rovella.

Subscribe to read too

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS