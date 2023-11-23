Genoa – Distant but close. Because last summer’s non-renewal was hard to digest. «But the pride of having finished in the best way remains: as captain of the team promoted to Serie A», he confides Stefano Sturaro. No longer Genoese but now in Istanbul, with Fatih Karagumruk, where he found Biraschi and Yalcin.

Let’s start from the contract, why did your adventure at Genoa end?

«I didn’t have many explanations, I had an intuition that the renewal might not arrive but I waited until the last minute because I was hoping for it. So much so that I then started looking for a new solution late. Frankly, I was a bit upset but then I came to terms with it. I know how it works in football, I would have liked to stay because Genoa feels a bit like mine.”

In your opinion, why did it happen like this?

«Society has made its choices, I can’t do anything but accept them. I didn’t get much explanation but I didn’t even ask for it. That’s how it went, now I’m fine and I console myself with the thought of having concluded my years at Genoa with the most important achievement.”

Is the promotion the proudest moment of your career?

“No doubt. Because it wasn’t easy to get back up immediately and because we came out of a difficult moment. The players played a fundamental role, we knew we had a deep and important squad. We managed the season as best we could, we all grew together. And I think I have contributed, together with the other guys, to the growth of Genoa, to a change of mentality in recent years after a period of great suffering.”

Why was Blessin sacked?

«He has a particular way of playing football. And to do that he needs players with characteristics suited to that type of game. In Genoa the conditions evidently weren’t there. The dismissal of a coach is always a defeat and puts the players back against the wall. I liked his way of playing and I was sorry he wasn’t able to do it.”

What is your opinion of Gilardino? Did he surprise her?

«An intelligent person, he was as a player and is even more so as a coach. Good at understanding situations and solving what’s wrong. One of the people I talked to in June, I thank him for everything. Together we experienced an unforgettable season, with a group of wonderful guys.”

Where can Genoa go?

«It’s difficult to say but I hope high. I like how the company is run. I think the time of fan presidents is over, now clubs must be managed like companies. And they are doing it, I can speak from what I saw as long as I remained at Genoa and the growth was constant. If they continue like this the team will get to the top, maybe it will take a little time but they will make it.”

Did the criticism of being paid 16 million bother you?

«No, I never cared about it. These are not facts that concerned me. Rather, I was bothered by the accusations that I had sometimes had physical problems. I got injured because I never pulled my leg back. Sometimes I said to myself: “I was stupid, I could have stopped a moment earlier…”. But if I had done that I wouldn’t have been Stefano Sturaro.”

What is Genoa for you?

«Something familiar, a feeling».

And Juventus?

“I experienced years of victories, I achieved the most important successes for a footballer.”

How is it going in Türkiye?

«Here football is experienced with less stress, I relax a little after very complicated years. Fatih Karagumruk is a well-organised club, with a president who loves Italian football and in fact there are several players here who come from Serie A. Istanbul is a city of 20 million inhabitants, I’m starting to get to know it, I feel good. And I’m playing consistently.”

Is a return to Genoa in your plans?

«As a player I don’t think there will be any more chances. As a coach or manager I would like it.”

Yalcin returned to scoring.

«Guven has great qualities but has a fragile mentality. In difficulty… he goes into difficulty. He is now finding space and confidence. And the qualities are coming out.” —