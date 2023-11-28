Genoa – «I don’t think I’ll be able to recover any of the injured players for Empoli. Maybe there is one possibility for Retegui but let’s see.” Alberto Gilardino he has no illusions but he certainly cultivates the hope of being able to have the center forward back among the squad. And he is waiting to understand if in fact the Italian-Argentine will be in a position to accelerate after almost two months of stopping.

More will be known between today and tomorrow, when Retegui will try to push it a bit: we will have to see how the knee reacts, in particular the collateral ligament which had already bothered him last spring, forcing him to stop for a few weeks.

At the beginning of October there was the encore in Udine and then the match against Salernitana it alarmed him because the return was not as expected. Regarding Retegui’s condition, many rumors have been circulating for weeks, including that of the need for an operation: a hypothesis officially denied by the rossoblù club itself. The coach awaits Retegui’s return with some anxiety, also because the deck remains short up front.

The emergency is only partly limited by the return of Messias, who played about twenty minutes in Frosinone but who is understandably still far from his best condition. Ekuban will also need to be patient: he doesn’t have any injuries, but he has to deal with tendon discomfort and this explains his withdrawal shortly before the start on Saturday, when he seemed to have recovered by now.

The calendar is very busy now, immediately after Frosinone the trip to Rome for the Italian Cup against Lazio is scheduled and then to Monza in the championship. And it is there that Gilardino expects to have Gudmundsson back available, struggling with a soleus injury. The Icelandic’s latest MRI showed a significant improvement and therefore there is greater optimism regarding his recovery time. The response to Strootman’s injury is expected today, while for Malinovskyi only cramps.