Genoa – Genoa said stop: the season ticket campaign has ended on the eve of the first championship match against Fiorentina. The record figure reached is 27,777 cards sold, with that reference to 777 Partners, the company that owns the club, which is setting up a competitive team with the aim of playing a peaceful championship.

Just today, in fact, the official announcement of the second big transfer market arrived: Ruslan Malinovskyi. When the “bellissimA 2023/2024” campaign started in July, the goal was to reach 25,000; but the enthusiasm of the fans for the return to Serie A has contributed to breaking the previous record of 24,289 cards sold from the 2009/2010 season. On the eve of the start of the championship, Genoa is in fifth place in Italy among the clubs with the most season tickets sold.