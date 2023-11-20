Genoa – Gudmundsson alarm in the rossoblù home. The Icelandic Kobold had to interrupt Saturday’s training early, the last one done before the two-day break granted by Alberto Gilardino. The Genoa playmaker suffered discomfort in his calf: distraction. A problem that will most likely force him to miss the match in Frosinone on Sunday, when the championship resumes, among the newly promoted teams who are performing best in this top championship, after the rides and the promotion duel last year.

Today, with the resumption of training at Signorini in Pegli, his condition will be evaluated again, with possible diagnostic tests. But the indications point to a low-grade injury which could lead to around two weeks out.

In the last two days Gudmundsson, like his teammates, took advantage of the break granted by Alberto Gilardino and was in the company of his family on holiday between Cannes and Monte Carlo. Even during the week preceding the match against Verona, among other things, Folletto did not always train with his teammates and on some occasions he carried out personalized work to recover from the fatigue of previous matches. Gudmundsson, in fact, is one of the players most used by the rossoblù coach.

The Icelandic’s situation is added to those already known of Messias and Retegui who will still try to recover for Sunday’s match. The former could return to the group immediately, but the next two days will be decisive for the Italian-Argentinian. Bani towards the forfeit and he is added to the tile of the Icelander, so far the extra man El Grifone.