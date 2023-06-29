Genoa – The announced two-month shutdown of the Genoa underground service due to replacement of the superstructure and tracks will start on Monday 3 July, 33 years after the opening of the first section. Amt has set up a replacement express shuttlewith only eight stops that follow the underground route.

The NSM bus will connect Brignole (via Fiume) to Rivarolo (piazza Pallavicini) from 5 to 23.48 on weekdays and from 6 to 23.48 on Saturdays and public holidays. The shuttle bus will be free at the same times currently free on the Metro, 10am to 4pm and 8pm to 10pm, every day. From 3 July, the Brignole station Amt ticket office will also not be operational.