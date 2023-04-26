Genoa – He still had to serve a year in prison ed was driving a car without a license, he had never obtained it, without inspection, without insurance and the vehicle was subjected to administrative detention. Man was it arrested by the traffic police of Genoa who had stopped him during a check at the Genova Nervi motorway exit while he was driving the vehicle with two other men on board.

The investigations revealed two prison orders: one for the driver who still had a year’s imprisonment to expiate and one for a passenger.

From further check then the absence of insurance coverage, the lack of inspection and administrative detention for the car and the fact that the driver had never obtained a driving license emerged.