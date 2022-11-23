Genoa – After the afternoon dedicated to the sports directors of Genoa, Vasco da GamaStandard Liège, Red Star and Melbourne Victory, second day of the 777 Football Group chaired by Johannes Spors. All the scouts who work for the group met in Genoa, coordinated by Sebastian Arenz, scouting manager who arrived at Genoa last spring after an experience at Milan.

In the Matthew group Ladderwho has been working on the staff of since last June sports and who dealt in particular with the many transfers made in the summer, then Francesco Salucci, former team manager at the time of Gasperini and now almost ten years “eye” of the Griffin around Europe. In the group also Marcello Pizzimentiformerly Perugia and Cosenza, and Nikola LadanSwedish, which was entrusted with the Scandinavian championships.