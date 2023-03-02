Genoa – Great attendance at Palazzo Tursi for the start of the 2023 path of Stelle dello Sport, the project that promotes the culture and values ​​of sport and supports the Gigi Ghirotti Foundation. The 24th edition of Stelle dello Sport opened with the important forum “Sport: the largest social network in the world” which was attended by the highest institutional and sporting authorities, managers, coaches and great champions to discuss sport, its values ​​and the importance of “networking”.

They brought their contribution to the debate the councilors for sport Simona Ferro (Liguria Region) and Alessandra Bianchi (Municipality of Genoa), Andrea Rivellini (Director of the Carige Foundation), Antimo Ponticiello (Director of the Regional School Office for Liguria), Mauro Ferrando (President of Porto Antico Spa) and Luigi Zanti (Local Manager Liguria BPER Banca). Salvatore Sanzo (Head of the Sport Area in the Sport and Health Territories), Antonio Micillo (President of Coni Liguria), Gaetano Cuozzo (President of Cip Liguria) and Giorgio Costa (President of Panathlon District Italy) spoke for the sports institutions. The social value of sport was illustrated by Franco Henriquet (President of the Gigi Ghirotti Foundation) and Umberto Valente (Next Onlus Hospital in Madagascar) while Tiziana Merlino (Amiu Manager) underlined the importance of sport also in the challenge for the environment and Luca Spigno (Villa Montallegro Deputy Health Director) presented the benefits of sport and healthy eating to “win” over abuse and addiction. Health and culture, promotion of the territory and sociality, solidarity and fair play, inclusion and school, sustainability and the environment, nutrition and addictions, rules and civic sense, passion and challenges. Many topics were also “touched” by the champions present: Christian Puggioni (Coord. Events Genoa 2024), Francesco Bocciardo (Paralympic swimming champion), Edoardo Stochino (Swimming champion), Matteo Sericano (Sailing champion), Stefano Fazzalari (Unsurpassed ). In the audience, as well as managers and sports technicians, the students of the 1st and 2nd classes of the “Emiliani” Sports Scientific High School in Nervi with professors Paola Marsano and Mattia Roselli.

Also in 2023 Stelle nella Sport promotes events, meetings and activities to spread the culture and values ​​of sport throughout Liguria. A daily commitment alongside sports federations and associations, schools and institutions, carried out with the support of the Liguria Region, the Municipality of Genoa, the Carige Foundation and the institutional partnerships with Porto Antico and the Genoa Chamber of Commerce.

“Regione Liguria supports the initiatives of Stelle dello Sport with pleasure and conviction”, underlined Simona Ferro. “The projects implemented by Michele Corti and his collaborators enhance Ligurian sport, highlighting its great results on the one hand and promoting its importance for the education and growth of our young people on the other. Even today’s forum was able to offer interesting points of comparison to be developed during 2023 to continue to grow in likes and positive interactions just like a social page, the beautiful one of Ligurian sport”.

Alessandra Bianchi also highlighted the importance of the project for Genoese sport: “Once again this year the Municipality of Genoa is supporting Stars in Sport with conviction. Events that have now rightfully become one of the most eagerly awaited appointments not only by Genoese and Ligurian sportsmen, but by many young and very young people who find an opportunity for training, fun and socializing in Stelle dello Sport. The theme of this edition takes into account what is the work of our administration: sport as a driving force for tourism, the discovery of the territory and its 360° promotion at an international level. We are doing it with The Ocean Race and we will continue with 2024, the year in which Genoa will be the European Capital of Sport”.

Stars in Sport will dedicate as per tradition great attention to the world of schools, also thanks to the partnership with Orientamenti. Last year over 15,000 students were involved and in 2023, the meetings with the Champions in “A Class of Values” will be joined by the “lessons” on nutrition, abuse, addictions created with the scientific contribution of Villa Montallegro.

Voting is underway to elect the Ligurian sportsmen of the year but also the Nicali-Iren Photographic Award, the school competition “Il Bello dello Sport”, meetings in schools with champions and experts on topics such as nutrition, drugs and addictions. The dates of the historic events have been announced: on Tuesday 28 March the Charity Dinner delle Stelle at the Genoa Aquarium while on Thursday 18 May there will be the 24th edition of the Gala delle Stelle.

The Sports Festival will light up the Porto Antico from 19 to 21 May while SportAbility Day will light up the Sciorba MySport sports facility in Genoa on Saturday 16 September. In November appointments within the Salone Orientamenti and in December the Christmas of Sportsmen. “Stars in Sport – underlines the vice-president Marco Callai – wants to be an important showcase for all Ligurian sports realities, but also and above all a tool to bring young people closer to sport, promote integration and inclusion through sport and make the ” network” which has been significantly supporting the Gigi Ghirotti Foundation for 24 years. Our acknowledgment goes to all our supporters and the associations that follow us along this path”.

Among the charity projects, The charity auction returns on the platform www.memorabid.com/stellenellosport with the participation of prestigious names in blue and international sport. After last year’s good experience, the “Lottery for Gigi Ghirotti” will be promoted and organized again among the sports associations, with an MSC cruise for 2 people up for grabs at the end of June. Objective to exceed the 43,500 euros donated last year to the Foundation chaired by Prof. Henriquet. New for 2023 is the support to Professor Umberto Valente as part of the “Next Onlus in Madagascar” project through the purchase of sports equipment for the construction of a multi-sports center in Antsiranana, in order to improve the quality of life, precisely through the sport, of the population of one of the poorest countries in the world. Once again the Ligurian sport “network” is at work collecting sports materials for the project.

Stars in Sport can be counted on a great team: at the address www.stellenellosport.com/friends all the information on the Gold Sponsors Erg, BPER Banca, Villa Montallegro, EcoEridania, Biauto Group, Cambiaso Risso, Psa Italy, Iren Luce Gas e Servizi, Msc Crociere and on those who support the project including Il Secolo XIX, historic media partner.