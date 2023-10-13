Genoa – There is great emotion and anticipation in the Jewish community of Genoa for the fate of the young Nir Forti, the Italian-Israeli missing after the Hamas attack at the rave on the Gaza Strip border. Nir’s mother, Tova Forti, lived in Genoa for a long time and directed the community school, which has 330 students, for over ten years. “When we realized that it was our teacher, it was a very sad moment for all of us,” Ariel dello Strologo, former mayoral candidate in Genoa, explained to Ansa. today a municipal councilor of the Democratic Party, for a long time president of the Genoese Jewish community -. She was the person who taught us Hebrew when we were children. The entire Genoese community expresses great solidarity with her.”

The mother, in a television interview, said she learned that her son Nir was hit in the chest and from that moment on he was no longer found despite searches in hospitals among the wounded and in morgues.