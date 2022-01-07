Genoa – Kelvin Yeboah is the new name for the Genoa attack. Accelerated rossoblù, the Grifone is closing with the Austrians of Sturm Graz for the young Italian-Ghanaian striker of the Under 21 blue.

Born in 2000, Yeboah this season has already scored 14 goals in 28 games. Kelvin Yeboah is the grandson of the famous Tony Yeboah, former Ghanaian center forward, protagonist in the Premier and Bundesliga in the 90s.

