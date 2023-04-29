Arenzano – Hard victory for the Primavera side of Genoa, who beat Brescia 3-2 in added time. Valuable victory because it allows the advantage over Parma to be brought to five points, stopped on a draw in Alessandria. Two games to go, the promotion to Primavera1 is now virtually conquered. Brescia in advantage in the first half, then after Debenedetti’s draw, Lombardi took the lead again by surprise. Rossoblu assault that leads to two goals in full stoppage time, after two posts and a crossbar: first Accornero makes it 2-2, then Debenedetti scores the winning goal from close range.