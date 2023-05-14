Genoa – Last championship match for Spring, already promoted a week ago on the Vicenza field. At the Gambino in Arenzano, Agostini’s team beat Venice 2-0, with goals by Debless and Accornero, one for each time.

The rossoblù attacking pair kept up a dizzying rhythm: 37 goals scored in two, 19 Accornero and 18 Debenedetti. Thursday at Ferraris (2.30 pm) the competition of Super cup against Lazio, who won the other group finishing in first place with 63 points.