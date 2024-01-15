Genoa – Mourning in the world of Ligurian journalism: Italo D'Amico, 87 years old, has passed awayfreelance journalist, engaged for many years as advisor to the Order of Journalists of Liguria, and professor of literature.

From the second half of the sixties he had written for the Corriere Mercantile and the Gazzetta delMonday following sport and in particular rowing. Cultured, sensitive, always available towards colleagues and gifted with a subtle irony, D'Amico was highly respected in the journalistic and sporting world for his human qualities, knowledge of problems and balance. The funeral will be held privately.