Genoa – After the title of European Capital of Sport 2024new sporting recognition for Genoa which today, at the Coni Hall of Honor in Rome, during the XXXV edition of the Galà “European City of Sport“, received from Aces Europe the new honorary title of Capital of Sport of the Mediterranean 2024 and its flag.

The councilor for sport represented the Municipality of Genoa Alessandra Bianchi. “Genoa’s appointment as Mediterranean Sport Capital 2024 is a source of great pride and it is a great pleasure to have received the representative flag in the CONI Hall of Honor in the presence of the highest authorities of the sports world – declares Bianchi – A further recognition, which joins the one already assigned to us by Aces Europe of European Capital of Sport 2024 and which comes one month after the arrival of The Ocean Race, the most extreme manned regatta ever which, for the first time in its history, arrives in Italy and the Mediterranean Sea, having chosen Genoa for its Grand Finale. It is a huge sporting event that allows us to promote our territory, our Made in Italy, with all its excellence around the world. Genoa in these years is and will be at the center of European sport and 2024 will be dotted with major competitive events which we will complement with numerous initiatives to promote all-round sporting activity, in line with our idea of ​​sport as a strategic asset for the protection of health and the promotion of healthier lifestyles and aware. Thanks to Aces – concludes Alessandra Bianchi – for the constant and precious work it carries out as well as for the recognition given to our city”.