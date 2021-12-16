Genoa – First days of work for the new general manager of Genoa, Johannes Spors: “This for us is the beginning of the project, the beginning of the development of the club. A growth that must take us to the top. It is difficult to say where we will arrive, the important thing is not to stay where we are now. We want to become a club in a modern, innovative, European club. I’m here to transform Genoa into all of this. “

And then the German manager at Sky Sport added: “Now we have to align our vision with that of the team, we will have the opportunity to operate in the market but we will not spend much money to do it, we will be attentive to the type of investment, to make the right choice at the right time. When we are all convinced we will act, which is quite important in that situation.

It is very important to me that we align our vision of football with the squad. We will talk to the coach to make sure we talk about the same roles, the same style of play, the same needs and then we will decide in which roles it will be better to intervene “

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site





SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS