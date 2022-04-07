Blitz in Rio de Janeiro for Johannes Spors and Sebastian Arenz, general manager and scout manager of Genoa

They met the leaders of Vasco da Gama, another club in the galaxy 777 Partners: the goal is to lend a hand to the Brazilian club on the transfer market with the scouting work already started by the rossoblù club.

It is likely that at least one of the two will remain in Rio to attend the debut in the league, the Brazilian Serie B, scheduled for Saturday against Vila Nova.

