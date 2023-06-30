Genoa – Genoa’s squad for next season is starting to take shape. After the redemptions of Martinez and Puscas, the renewals of Badelj and Strootman and the arrival on a free transfer of Martìn, the rossoblù company has filled the void left in the goalkeepers group after the sale of Rok Vodisek.

In fact, Daniele Sommariva will take over as goalkeeper who moved to Slovenian side Nk Rogaska. For Sommariva, born in Genoa, it is a return home. Last year the goalkeeper, 25 years old and 185 centimeters tall, played in Lega Pro with Pescara but between 2013 and 2016 he made 49 appearances for Primavera del Grifone. Before the experience at Pescara, Sommariva also played for Nocerina and Monza.

Meanwhile, the one-year loan of Buksa, born in 2003, at Wsg Tirol has been made official.