Genoa – Free dental care for people in need, for those who live in conditions of absolute poverty or for those who, for various reasons, have found themselves out of work. From November 2018 to June 2023, more than 400 patients have accessed thesolidarity dental clinic of the voluntary organization Alef who since December moved from Sampierdarena alla Foce, in via Casaregis 8, to the studio made available free of charge by the Monteventi family, dentists for generations.

About thirty people are on the waiting list for a first visit. If anything, they will be able to receive it. After four and a half years of activity and 3,051 services performed, the clinic is in danger of closing. Until now the center has gone ahead thanks to its own strength and with the help of associates and supporters, trusting in free offers or donations of 5 per thousand, but the increase in requests for intervention and the huge expenses to be faced, always make the continuation of the activity more difficult. «We were lucky enough to meet the Monteventi family who granted us the studio, but we are in great difficulty. From an accounting point of view, ours is a really sad situation – explains Dr. Carlo Alberto Melani, president of Alef – There are utilities to pay, administrative expenses, expenses for the maintenance of medical equipment and those for the purchase of material such as gloves and masks. Just to give an example, a tube with the necessary for fillings costs 100 euros, not to mention the anesthetic which costs a lot and we can’t buy it, so every doctor takes a part of it from his office and brings it here. This is pure volunteering, we don’t ask for a single euro and we often pay for it out of our own pocket. Now, however, in order to continue to exist, we ask for help from institutions and associations, and from citizens”.

In the surgery – made up of 9 dentists, 2 dental hygienists, a dental technician, a chair assistant and 2 secretarial workers – in addition to the standard services (extractions, caries treatment and oral hygiene) also radiographs and prosthetic activities requiring multiple office visits. For about a year, thanks to the collaboration of a dental technician volunteer, the clinic has been able to provide fixed or removable prostheses to patients who have completely lost their chewing.

An important amount of work that now the Alef clinic can hardly support: «We need doctors, paramedics as well as figures who deal with administration and communication on our social channels», continues Melani. Patients referred to the clinic are accessed on the recommendation of the Social Services (Social Territorial Areas of the various Municipalities) and of organizations and associations that deal with supporting people with frailty or in precarious economic conditions (Community of Sant’Egidio, Associazione San Marcellino, Waldensian Diaconia-Humanitarian Corridors, the Anti-Violence Centers, the Diocesan Listening Centers or even the Auxilium Foundation). «We continued to guarantee the service even in the midst of the pandemic, remaining closed for only a few weeks during the lockdown. We have treated Ukrainian refugees, mothers hosted in the Gaslini accommodation houses, women sent by anti-violence centers, people sent by mental health services, by the Serts or even just released from prison “, they say from the clinic. Among other things, Melani underlines the social value of the centre, now open twice a week: «Among the assisted patients we also have those who cannot find a job because of the appearance of their teeth. In addition to providing dental therapies, we give them comfort, hope and the possibility of feeling heard”. An important reality in the area, which takes care of and welcomes. And which, if supported, could continue to offer therapies to give a smile to those who cannot afford it.