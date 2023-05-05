Genoa – Stadium Sold out Ferrarisfor a couple of days now there have been no more tickets for Distinti, South steps, Grandstand and Sector 5. The two thousand of the away sector have been on sale since yesterday afternoon, the organized groups of the Ascoli supporters have announced that they will stay at home in protest like this about twenty supporters from the Marches who bought tickets a few days ago will be placed in the grandstand.

Twenty from Ascoli, for the rest over 33 thousand Genoans. Unpublished numbers, because the capacity of the Ferraris is currently 33,305 and in the memory of those who deal with ticket sales on a daily basis, there is no trace of such an impressive presence of Genoa fans for a match, at least as far as recent history is concerned. To go back to a match with no more tickets on sale, we need to go back to Genoa-Naples in June 2007, the match that sanctioned their return to Serie A after a 12-year absence, in a party that united the rossoblùs with Napoli. It was the Genoa of Gian Piero Gasperini and the first years of the Preziosi management, the Grifone closed in third place and was promoted directly, without going through the playoffs, which for the first and only time were not played due to the wide gap with the fourth in ranking. But at least they were there at the Ferraris for that historic match 10 thousand Neapolitans, this time instead the stadium will be all red and blue. Even in the Europa League matches and in some derbies, the matches were very close to being sold out, but the numbers are very different due to the presence of visiting fans. And then we have to go back thirty years, to UEFA in 1991/1992, for a Ferraris without an empty seat.

The enthusiasm of the Genoa fans is palpable, tomorrow’s match could be decisive but it will also depend on what happens in Modena-Bari: if the Apulians achieve the same result as Genoa, everything will be postponed to the last two games of the season. The fans, however, are getting ready and have announced a series of initiatives. «We’ll meet all the Genoa fans at 11.30 at the crossroads between Corso De Stefanis and Via Monticelli where the team will pass and we’ll accompany them towards the stadium. We all wear our second skin: the rossoblù shirt. In the steps, a choreography awaits us to organize and implement, which is why we ask everyone to arrive and enter a little early. Furthermore, once you have taken your seat, do not move what you find for any reason. (…) Let’s warm up the voice! Let’s boo the opponent! Let’s fly the Griffin!” Then comes the invitation to color the city red and blue. “They show the different sides of love, one the passion, the other the sea. Let’s color our city. Let’s make balconies and windows shine with our colors, it’s time to bring Superba back to Serie A! So out flags, banners, scarves, T-shirts! Genoa is only rossoblù”.

There mobilization it has begun, at Signorini the team works in silence to prepare for the match against Ascoli. Yesterday Dragusin slowed down but he should already be in the group today, he will know more during the finishing session scheduled for the afternoon. And in the meantime the Genoese Roberto Breda, coach of Ascoli, said: «There are many examples of postponed parties, the latest being that of Napoli after the match against Salernitana. These are things that make it clear that you always have to play the game. We want to play a great match knowing what the difficulties are and that we are up for something that until recently was unimaginable” said Breda, before adding: “Genoa are an excellent team, together with Cagliari they have the strongest squad and he also proved it on the field, despite having got off to a bad start. Great honor and credit to Frosinone, who must be congratulated, but in my opinion Genoa have important values». The players from the Marches will be without defender Botteghin, who is disqualified. And Genoa aims to extend the positive series of Gilardino, who has so far achieved 9 wins and 1 draw in the 10 games played at Ferraris. The first was the one with Sudtirol, then there was the away match in Ascoli: a stretched zero-zero came out of it. But it was just after the match in Ascoli that the Gilardino operation began to gain strength. Until the sprint for the Series