Genoa – «Le bookings have already exceeded our expectations: everything is sold out, this weekend the Rolli Days will attract over 70 thousand people”, says Giacomo Montanari, scientific curator of the event scheduled in Genoa also today and tomorrow, after the dazzling start yesterday. Two figures stand out after the first day: 44% of visitors come from outside the city and from outside the province of Genoa, 40% of the public is under 40.

And the effects were already seen this morning, with the city full of people and long queues in via Garibaldi. “Street Garibaldi remains one of the great fulcrums of the event, but the villas of Sampierdarena are also achieving excellent results”, continues Montanari. The Sala dei Chierici of the Berio is one of the great crossroads of this edition of the Rolli Days, dedicated to the “books that tell the story of Genoa”, in the year in which the city is the Italian Book Capital and in which the bicentenary of the library itself is celebrated. The Officiolo Durazzo is exhibited in the room itself, a codex in purple parchment, one of the great masterpieces of Renaissance illumination which has not been shown to the public since the 1960s. Activities related to reading accompany the Genoese and visitors through 39 homes. Among the wonders that can be visited are Palazzo Agostino Pallavicino, Palazzo Franco Lercari, Palazzo Tobia Pallavicino, or the current Chamber of Commerce, Palazzo Nicolosio Lomellino, Palazzo Bianco, Palazzo dell’Università, Villa Centurione del Monastero, Villa Pallavicino delle Peschiere and many others .

Among the first collateral events, yesterday, at Palazzo Antonio Doria in Largo Eros Lanfranco, Electropark staged the Italian premiere of “Femina” by and with Riccardo Giovinetto, a double-screen audiovisual performance that saw polyphonic choirs interact, live electronic music composition and samples of deconstructed Renaissance paintings. Today at 5.30 pm at the Diocesan Museum there will be a round table “The parade of Benedict XI in dialogue with the Mongols”. Also today at 8.30 pm in the courtyard of Palazzo Tursi there will be a concert by QBros Massimo and Alessandro Quarta on the violin, Alessandro Marangoni and Giuseppe Magagnino on the piano. Free entry while places last. «We are already looking to the future: we have decided to organize more Rolli Days, staging three editions, almost doubling the number of users, but without congesting a single weekend» concludes Montanari «The first stage will be in January, from the 19th to the 21st, for a great edition dedicated to the sacred and the profane, with a clear reference also to the story of Fabrizio De André. The other two will be in May and October.”