Genoa – They had occupied an art apartment in the west of the city to hide the drugs to be sold to drug addicts in the area. With these accusations two men were arrested in Genoa by the State Police for drug dealing.

The policemen of the “Hawks” Section of the Flying Squad, a few weeks ago, learned of a thriving drug dealing business starring a fifty-year-old Italian in the Bolzaneto area. After some observation services, the officers noticed the man, AC, giving two doses of cocaine to an addict. Immediately stopped, he was searched and found in possession of other doses and the key to an apartment, different from the residencebut of which the man could not provide indications.

The investigators managed to trace the address of this building where, once they arrived, they found another 40-year-old Italian man LC, also in possession of the entrance keys to the apartment in which, following search, have been another 60 grams of cocaine, a scale and packaging material were found and seized.

At the disposal of the Judicial Authority, the suspects were taken to the Marassi prison.