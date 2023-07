Genoa – He snatched a woman’s purse but as he began to flee, a carabinieri patrol passed by who blocked and denounced him.

It happened last night in via Cantore, in the Sampierdarena district.

The 31-year-old man from Burkina Faso approached the 19-year-old girl of Romanian origin and snatched her purse. However, the military saw him and a complaint was made for him.