Genoa – The lifeless body of a young man of 27 years it was found this morning in the bed of the Bisagno stream, near Corso Galliera, in Genoa.

The place where the young man's body was found

On site the firefighters, an ambulance, a medical vehicle and the forensic police.



Investigations on site



The recovery of the body

According to the first reconstruction by police officers and forensic colleagues, during the night the 27-year-old, originally from Ecuador, climbed onto the low wall of the Bisagno embankment with his trousers down, lost his balance and fell. . Firefighters responded to the scene and lifted the body to the road.



Investigations on site

The magistrate on duty will decide whether or not to order an autopsy. A surveillance camera would have filmed the scene, which is why the hypothesis of an attack or a voluntary gesture is currently excluded.



The young man's body was found in the Bisagno riverbed, near via Moresco