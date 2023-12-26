Genoa – The lifeless body of a young man of 27 years it was found this morning in the bed of the Bisagno stream, near Corso Galliera, in Genoa.
On site the firefighters, an ambulance, a medical vehicle and the forensic police.
According to the first reconstruction by police officers and forensic colleagues, during the night the 27-year-old, originally from Ecuador, climbed onto the low wall of the Bisagno embankment with his trousers down, lost his balance and fell. . Firefighters responded to the scene and lifted the body to the road.
The magistrate on duty will decide whether or not to order an autopsy. A surveillance camera would have filmed the scene, which is why the hypothesis of an attack or a voluntary gesture is currently excluded.
