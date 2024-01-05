Genoa – It was hit by a car while crossing the road in via Linneo, in Rivarolo, and is hospitalized in serious condition at San Martino. The 63-year-old man was rescued by 118 and intubated. His condition is serious. A 49-year-old woman was behind the wheel of the car that hit him.

The 60-year-old was hit while he was standing there at the pedestrian crossing in front of the Via Linneo school, when the car hit him, probably due to poor visibility due to darkness and rain. Investigations are underway by the Accident Section of the local police to discover the causes.

But It wasn't the only incident of the day, the slippery asphalt caused other pedestrians to be hospitalized. In via Lagustena, in San Martino, a fifty-year-old was hit by a bus. The Accident Section carried out the investigations because it is probable that the man crossed outside the pedestrian crossing.