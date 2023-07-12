Genoa – The violent storm that hit in the night and for most of the morning it didn’t stop Genoa who trained regularly at the Benatti Sports Center in Moena. The team split between work in the gym and on the field.

High Intensity Exercises for Men by Alberto Gilardino who focused on the one-on-one challenges in the penalty area. The Rossoblù coach is highly motivated and never stops cheering on his players during practice. Mattia Aramu, who seems more on the ball than the one seen last year, and Alan Matturo, back from a great World Cup with the Uruguay national under-20 team, did well.

Also for today, the technical staff of the Griffin has scheduled a double session: the team will return to the field at 5pm. Shortly before, around 4pm, Ilsanker and Sabelli will stop at the Genoa Village to meet the fans.