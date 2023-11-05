Genoa – Cagliari-Genoa is also Claudio Ranieri against Alberto Gilardino. The 72-year-old Serie A veteran against the 41-year-old debutant. Sir Claudio has an infinite career behind him: more than a thousand benches in Serie A, Ligue 1, Premier League and La Liga, of which 472 in the top flight. While Gila, as a rookie, only has the 10 benches collected in this one season. There is more than thirty years of difference between the two: when Ranieri began coaching Vigor Lamezia in the Interregional championship in 1986/87, Gilardino was just 4 years old.

Nevertheless last year their paths risked crossing after Blessin’s dismissal: the rossoblù club initially entrusted the bench to Gilardino on an interim basis, promoting him from the Primavera. But in that period he also tested the waters with Ranieri to continue the season with him. However, the excellent results obtained by Gila pushed the company to confirm it. And in the meantime Ranieri accepted the court of Cagliari for the post-Liverani team. The Grifo coach and the Sardinian coach have many things in common, starting from the feat accomplished last year when they took over the bench of a newly relegated team and managed to immediately bring it back to Serie A.

Gilardino took over at the beginning of December and held a record run: 48 points in 21 games. Ranieri, however, replaced Liverani before Christmas and thanks to a haul of 35 points in 19 games he reached the playoffs from fifth, beating Bari in the final and bringing the Sardinians back to Serie A, 33 years after their first promotion. If Ranieri loves to play with a 4-man defence, Gilardino has so far favored a 3-man defence, but neither of them is a fundamentalist coach. Both focus on team solidity and balance, adapting to their opponents.

Claudio Ranieri, 72 years old, Cagliari coach (lapresse)

THEFurthermore, both Ranieri and Gilardino love to exalt the skills of his strikers: last year Sir Claudio bet everything on Lapadula who won the top scorer ranking with 21 goals, while Gila was able to bring out the best from the Gudmundsson-Coda cup: 21 goals in 2. With the Icelander literally reborn after Gilardino’s arrival. There is mutual respect between the Cagliari coach and the Grifo coach. Ranieri praised his young colleague: «We know that Genoa is a great team, Gilardino has changed everything. We have maximum respect and we will have to have a great race.”

And yesterday Gila returned the compliments by defining Ranieri «an experienced coach, very good». The only precedent between the two is the 0-0 draw in the second half of last season at the Unipol Domus. A draw that extended Grifone’s positive streak and which all in all also helped Cagliari in their climb towards the playoff zone. Today will be another battle. Both Genoa and Cagliari have achieved two consecutive successes, between the championship and the Italian Cup. Ranieri and Gila are aiming for a hat trick to get closer to their first objective of the season: salvation.