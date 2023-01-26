Genoa – Signing of the contract and first training for Denis Dragus. The Romanian striker, born in 1999, was bought by the rossoblù club on loan with the right to buy from Standard Liège. In his career he also wore the shirts of Viitorul Costanza and Crotone. Dragus boasts 5 caps and 2 goals for Romania’s senior national team.

Immediately after signing, Dragus trained together with his teammates for the first time. The footballer played until a few days ago, his physical condition is good and he will most likely be called up for Saturday’s match against Pisa.

It is precisely in view of the Ferraris match, Gilardino is testing men and formations to send onto the field from the first minute. The idea of ​​the Grifone coach – who will recover Bani against Pisa but lose Sabelli through disqualification – is to confirm the 3-5-2 with Vogliacco in central defence. Massimo Coda also goes towards confirmation from the first minute.