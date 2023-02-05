Above, from Elisa Pezzoli’s Facebook page, the wolf sighted on the heights of Molassana

Genoa – «I have a farm, I know the wolf is there because a little goat ate there some time ago. Today I found him in front of me ». Elisa Pezzoli, municipal councilor of Media Valbisagno, recounts the close encounter with a wolf, which took place this afternoon shortly after 5 pm. The area is that of theHistorical aqueduct, just behind the Molassana cemetery. An area very popular on weekends for those who jog or walk the dog. «I am an animal lover, it was wonderful to meet him, exciting. He seemed scared, he went down in the swaddling clothes », says the councilor. A few days ago the animal, perhaps the wolf itself, was captured by a surveillance camera in Molassana.