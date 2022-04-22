Neymar, Ronaldinho, Marcelo, Cristiano Ronaldo jr and… Genoa. What will these football stars and the Rossoblu club have in common? Answer: Iran Ferreira, aka Luva de Pedreiro (translated from Portuguese: mason’s gloves), star of the social media of the moment with 15 million followers on TikTok and 12.5 on Instagram. This morning, on Instagram, the young Brazilian was filmed wearing the Griffin shirt. A pleasant surprise, which in seven hours allowed the Genoa Instagram channel to increase by 1000 followers per hour. “Receba” (this is de Pedreiro’s scream at every super goal published on social media, which has now become his trademark and imitated by dozens of football stars) in recent weeks he was also invited by Vasco da Gama, the team of which he is a very big fan and just recently passed into the hands of 777 Partners, the holding that also controls the rossoblù club. And who knows that soon he will also stop in Genoa …