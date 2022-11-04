Javier Alfredo Miranda Romero was celebrating the birth of his second child: a 63-year-old from Cittiglio fired the arrow

What happened in Genoa on the evening of last October 31 will need to be investigated. A Peruvian man named Javier Alfredo Miranda Romero, died after being hit by a bow arrow in the chest. A 63-year-old local threw it, who according to some witnesses was angry at the noise caused in the street by the 41-year-old foreigner and some of his friends.

The race to the Gaslini unfortunately it did not prevent the death of Javier, a 41-year-old Peruvian man who had lived in Genoa for years.

On the evening of October 31 last he was with some friends and, according to what was reported, he was celebrating the birth of his second child in a bar in the historic center.

He wanted to watch the Champions League game and have a beer with some friends. His partner was still in the hospital and he wanted to celebrate. Everything ended like this, because of a criminal who now has to pay

These are the words of LorenzoJavier’s friend who was with him that evening.

The moments of party they quickly turned into tragedy.

Probably bothered by the noise caused by people on the street, a 63-year-old from the place appeared on the balcony and, after having ordered to lower the vice, took his bow and threw a arrow.

Arrow that hit full chest Javier Alfredo Miranda Romero, who died shortly after at the Gaslini hospital.

Who is the murderer of Javier Alfredo Miranda Romero

The 63-year-old is now accused by the Genoa Public Prosecutor’s Office of voluntary homicidewith the aggravating circumstance ofracial hatred ei futile reasonshis name is Evaristo Scalco.

By profession he is a boat maintainer and he lives in Cittiglio together with his mother.

Everyone who knows him cannot believe that he is now being investigated for the crime in question. In the past he had also collaborated with Civil protectionespecially during the pandemic, when he was committed to helping people in need.

The investigators are collecting the testimonies of those present on the spot at the moment the arrow is fired. The goal is to make as much clarity as possible on the incident in order to direct the investigations. They will follow updates.