Genoa – Return to victory. Tomorrow Genoa hosts Spezia at Ferraris (18.30) and Andriy Shevchenko asks his players to regain the championship victory that has been missing since September. “Tomorrow is a very important match for us – says Sheva on the eve – it is too important a direct match. A good result would bring us closer to our goal, salvation. For us it is a fundamental match, we must try to win to bring them closer and give a signal that the team wants to fight. We are coming from a period where we haven’t won in the league for a long time and we have to do everything to win. “

The Griffin will have to be good at do not be held back by the fears related to the ranking: “We have to overcome our fears, defeat them and play our best match, without fear, to play our football. A match has many different phases in the match: we have to start with a solid match in defense and then be in control to create chances. We play at home and I expect this from the team. We will have to manage the ball better and be more proactive. Even against Sassuolo we had a good first half with many possibilities to develop our actions but there were bad choices, individual mistakes on simple passages . Tomorrow we have to eliminate these errors, and play our game compact and aggressive. “

The Ligurian challenge between Genoa and Spezia it will also be a duel between two former top-level players who have won the Champions League in their careers. Now Sheva and Thiago Motta are fighting for the “Champions-salvation” on the bench, with the Italian-Brazilian ex rossoblù (suspended for tomorrow) in the balance despite the 4-point advantage over Grifone. “The choice to do this job is courageous. We know it very well – observes Shevchenko – The job of a coach is very difficult, because you have to make choices, there are important matches. This is our job. The risk is always there.”

For tomorrow, Shevchenko could give more space to Caicedo: “He is a player who has many appearances in Serie A, he is an important player: he has been injured for two months and we must try to recover him. Now he is training continuously, he is growing up in his condition, in training he entered very well with Sassuolo, his space will have it if he continues to train well with the team and his condition will improve. “Criscito is also included among those who can be called, recovered from Covid but his condition will be evaluated better today: “” He took the test and is negative. He will have to undergo medical examinations today and we will evaluate – explains the coach – He too came out against Atalanta for a problem then stayed at home and was unable to undergo the treatments. We have to evaluate his conditions well “.

Yeboah arrived from the market, reinforcement for the attack even if for bureaucratic reasons it will not be easy to have him available tomorrow. “Yeboah? The company makes market choices, they were choices made by them, rightly – says the coach – When a new player arrives you have to give him time to train and fit in. Let’s see how it is, how it moves, how it applies to all the other purchases. Hefti? I wasn’t there but Tassotti and the staff saw him well and we decided to let him play right away: he had a good first half then he dropped a bit physically and we replaced him. “

The coach praises Destro, who scored a great goal in Reggio Emilia and observes Melegoni’s progress: “Destro is an important player who in every game he always finds the opportunity, he has a great sense of goal, he knows how to be in the right position to create the opportunity. We have to help him find the best condition but he is working very well. For us it is essential. Melegoni has been doing very well lately: we are happy with how he is training, how he entered the last few matches in Rome he did very well and now we will try to give him more space to play. “

