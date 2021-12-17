Little Genoa on the ground of Lazio tonight in the anticipation of the 18th matchday of Serie A. Just two shots on goal by the Ligurian team in 90 ‘of play among other things in the second half after a first waiting period. The defeat of the rossoblu ‘for 3-1 at the Olimpico under the magnifying glass of the technician Andriy Shavchenko on DAZN microphones: “I’m not happy with the result, but tonight we scored a positive one and in any case also tried to play our game in the second half. Unfortunately, a lack of attention to our disengagement cost us the goal of the Lazio advantage. Then the My team reacted at the beginning of the second half even if we didn’t take advantage of the opportunities created. It is a constant that the team goes down at the first mistake and tonight we could have reacted better but at least the construction from behind was done well. We have to work a lot but we must avoid the mistake of the individual because at times we play as a team. Unfortunately we lack a bit of confidence but I am convinced that the results will come. I am satisfied with Portanova’s performance who gave concreteness and played as I wanted. Melegoni also did it. well, “concluded Shevchenko.