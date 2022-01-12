Tonight the Grifone faces Milan in the Italian Cup at San Siro. The bench of the Ukrainian coach is in the balance and the rossoblù club evaluates alternative options: in addition to the German and the Serbian, there is the Garcia hypothesis. Or the return of one of the contracted technicians, plus Ballardini’s Maran

Genoa – With Milan he won everything with goals, from the Champions League to the Golden Ball. And now, against the Devil, Andriy Shevchenko risks living the last act of his adventure as a Genoa manager. 4 days after the worrying fall with the Spezia, Genoa is back on the pitch tonight at San Siro (9pm). There is the Italian Cup, round of 16 that Genoa have not passed for 30 years. But it is the coach issue that takes the lead. Sheva’s position is in the balance: Thiago Motta’s ko with the Eagles was a hard blow that complicates the race to salvation. To relaunch his quotations, the Ukrainian coach would need a sensational and convincing trip to the Devil but then strong and immediate responses would also be needed in the league, already from Florence.

In the rossoblù house the reflections continue. The management, starting with general manager Johannes Spors, evaluates other options for the bench. In the event of a reversal, the candidacy of Bruno Labbadia takes off. German of Italian origins, 55 years old, Labbadia is an expert technician, used to taking over from “Ballardini” even in delicate situations during the current championship and has the advantage of knowing the language. The former Hertha Berlin manager is on the front line but he is not the only profile in contention.

A strong alternative is Dejan Stankovic, now at the helm of the Red Star (with which he won two championships and a Serbian Cup) near Sampdoria in December. A little more secluded the former Rome Rudi Garcia. And then the two technicians remain under contract, with Rolando Maran who in the event would have a few more chances than Davide Ballardini.

For now, however, it’s still up to Shevchenko and Tassotti. Before the match against Spezia, the Ukrainian tested positive again at Covid but weakly. Sheva is waiting this morning for the result of the last molecular swab to be able to be on the bench but she is on the mend and there is a good chance that she can make it. Otherwise, it will be the turn of Tasso, another great ex. For both of them it will be the first at San Siro against Milan as opponents. The delicate situation of Genoa, however, overshadows the amarcord. So far, net of the extenuating circumstances related to the workforce, accidents and the calendar, Sheva did not give the shock: only 3 points in 9 races. Two months after the three-year (2.5 million) signed with Grifo, now the Ukrainian needs to send a strong signal on the pitch, a spark is needed, otherwise we are moving towards separation. Just in the Cup, Sheva obtained the only success, in the previous round against Salernitana. And tonight he will try to repeat himself, looking for a bang against his Devil.

Without Cambiaso injured and Criscito not at his best (in addition to the 4 absent for Covid), Sheva and Tassotti think about the back four and a few changes of men compared to the match against Spezia. In Milan out Ibra, disqualified. «The best formation will play – advises Pioli – I expect a determined Genoa. Sheva? Intelligent person, capable coach: moments like this happen but I wish him the best ».

