Genoa – Stella wanted to live like the other girls of her class and her age. Western dressing – «skirt and short shirts», she confided in the carabinieri – surfing social networks without too many checks, taking the bus, using the chats on her mobile phone, having a boyfriend.

Seventeen years old, originally from Sri Lanka, but born and living in Italy, Stella (the name is invented to protect the privacy of the minor) for months he had suffered ill-treatment and violence from his family members – her mother in particular and her older brother – who systematically forbade her those western behaviors and attitudes that the young girl wanted to have.

Stella one morning in early May, just before the end of school, couldn’t take it anymore. AND she vented in class to her teacher first and with the principal then saying that «she would never come home again». The young student showed them the bruises on her cheekbone caused by that mobile phone that her mother had thrown at her after her umpteenth check in revenge.

The mother is under investigation

From her outburst a delicate investigation by the carabinieri of the Forte San Giuliano station was born which led to the discovery of harassment and abuses that Stella had been systematically undergoing for months. The girl’s mother, a 44-year-old woman born in Sri Lanka who got into trouble, will have to answer for a very serious crime: mistreatment in the family. The position of her brother, on the other hand, is being examined by the carabinieri who are still investigating her behavior. He too risks being reported to the prosecutor.

“Archaic Mentality”

According to what emerged from the investigative investigations of the Arma military, the two were of an archaic and not very open mentality and did not want their daughter and sister to have influences from Western culture, following instead that of the Asian country of origin. And also for this reason the young woman now lives in a protected structure for minors far from her family. To explain what happened The X CenturyIX is the head teacher of the school in the center of Genoa where Stella denounced the violence and of which we omit all references so as not to make the young victim of the violence recognizable: «She confided in her class friends, with a teacher in particular. And it was an escalation. I’ve talked to her several times. The last time, in May, I said to her: “Stella, look, if we call the police, there’s no turning back”. She told me that she was convinced, that she couldn’t go on like this anymore. And even the carabinieri told me that I did well,” explains the principal.

The principal: other similar cases

The manager himself confirms that Stella’s case is not unique: “We had a similar story about ten days earlier, again with a student who was removed from her family – says the school manager – and we have an impressive increase in cases, from the post-Covid period onwards, of young people in bad family situations who cause cuts on their arms or, in any case, acts of self-harm. It is often not easy to identify the cuts because there are young people who wear extra large sweatshirts, much larger than their size, even when it’s hot. Or the jackets in class. Or, again: who refuse to do motor activity, they get exempt, in order not to put on a t-shirt in the gym ».

In short, what comes from the principal’s observatory is much more than an SOS on a single case. «What we are seeing is really alarming – explains the principal -. The positive aspect, from our point of view, is that the kids at least trust the school and sometimes confide in the teachers, they see the teachers as a fixed point. However, there is also the other side of the coin: why there are guys who, on the other hand, don’t recognize any, I don’t say authority, but not even authority, in the school and in the teachers. And they come to verbally attack them, more and more frequently ».

Acts of self-harm

The school learned of her story at the end of April when Stella decided to speak, in particular, with a teacher. “Actually, from what we have learned, the young woman for these facts was causing herself acts of self-harm as early as the seventh grade, in particular with cuts in her arms – says the principal – the situation has been getting worse week after week. The girl told us that her mother, supported in this by her older brother, did not allow her to take the bus, constantly checked her phone, always monitored her, insulted her with mortifying names ». Not just verbal attacks: at home the situation became increasingly tense and the young woman told both a teacher and her friends that she had been beaten and by her mother. And also the throwing of the phone in full face, on her cheekbone. «She also told us that her mother wanted her to interrupt school attendance, to keep her at home». A situation of total control, in short.

“Tops and shorts prohibited”

In Stella’s house the father is not there: he lives and works outside Italy. Literally in command, according to what the girl also reported to the police, is her mother – her mistress. Stella can’t dress western style: tops and shorts, which are in vogue among teenagers like her, are not allowed. And hers hers Whatsapp they are monitored continuously by their mother, as are phone calls.

«Her school performance has never been brilliant but, this year, we have come to not admit her given the shortcomings she has in many subjects – continues the principal – on May 4 Stella, crying, told us that she was afraid to go home. There, explaining to her that informing the police would open up a path of no return, I called the carabinieri”.