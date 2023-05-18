Genoa – After the holidays for the Primavera and first team promotions, Genoa will return to the Ferraris again next Thursday 25 May: at 11.30 it is in fact summoned the shareholders’ meeting for the approval of the financial statements and the confirmation of the current board of directors.

Among the items under discussion on the agenda is the possible exercise of the liability action against the previous members of the representative body, ie the Preziosi management board.

This is another phase of the litigation between 777 Partners and the previous owner mainly regarding debts that arose after the closing of the sale agreement.