The video posted by Sgarbi

Genoa – Vittorio Sgarbi in the field against the “horrendous cage” built in Piazza Portello for the lift serving the underground car park that the Viziano group is building under the square. The art critic and Undersecretary of Culture returns to dealing with Genoa, after having already criticized the initiative of the judiciary which seized the painting by Rubens on display at Palazzo Ducale and having also questioned the attribution of this painting to Rubens. In a video posted on Facebook, Sgarbi attacks “the unclean cage” built in piazza Portello, near via Garibaldi, “the street of the great palaces and of Genoese culture”, also underlining that “there is no negative indication from the Superintendence” on this ‘Opera.

“I’m sure that when my friend Vittorio sees the square redone and transformed and a few cars removed from the sidewalks parked wildly, or worse still from via Garibaldi, he will change his mind”, replied Davide Viziano, president of the group who is building the silos for 36 appurtenant parking spaces under Piazza Portello, and which yesterday, after having seen the video, immediately wrote a message to Sgarbialso inviting him to come to Genoa.