Genoa – A 17 year old boy was rescued in the water this afternoon off the coast between Quinto and Nervi.

A few passersby from the shore noticed the young man. The seventeen-year-old, a guest of a structure for unaccompanied minors, was reached by divers from the fire brigade and was then taken by helicopter to the San Martino emergency room.

The young man’s condition is very serious. He is intubated and unconscious.

The dynamics of what happened are still unclear.

According to the reconstructed the young man was on the shore in the company of friends (nine other boys, all guests of facilities for unaccompanied foreign minors). At a certain point the group would have ended up in the water after being overwhelmed by a wave.

While the friends would have managed to save themselves, returning to shore, the seventeen year old would have been overwhelmed by the current and pushed off the coast.

A passerby saw his face floating underwater and called for help. When the police officers arrived, some of the young man’s friends fled without trace. Five others were instead stopped and identified.