Genoa – Serious accident in via Assarotti, in the city centre, at 8pm on Saturday evening.

A 70 year old woman she was hit by a motorbike, suffering a series of injuries. It is not clear whether she was walking on the stripes or not.

118 found a trauma traumatic cranial, abdominal and rib.

The woman remained conscious and it was not necessary to intubate her, but she was taken in code red at San Martino where at the moment it is not considered life-threatening.