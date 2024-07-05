Genoa – In recent days, police officers caught and arrested two alleged serial pickpockets from the Milanese hinterland. The two had targeted passers-by and customers of the Marassi Market to steal not only cash but also credit and debit cards.

An off-duty inspector noticed the two men’s suspicious movements in the crowd and began following them, alerting the officers. In the meantime, two people have been killed: first a 50-year-old who had just made a withdrawal from an ATM and, a few minutes later, an elderly man who was about to climb the steps of the Parish of San Fruttuoso in Piazza Martinez. The officers thus arrested those responsible for the pickpocketing. The stolen wallets and personal effects have been returned.