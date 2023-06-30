Genoa – Defined the roster of goalkeepers who will defend the stakes of Geno in Serie A. The number one, Josep Martinez, has already become a rossoblù player on a permanent basis in recent weeks after the club bought him from Leipzig.

For the role of second, however, the choice fell on Nicola Leali, goalkeeper leaving Ascoli that the club had already followed in January. Leali, 30, will arrive as a free agent and is back from a very positive season in the brands. Leali will take the place of Semper who, after making the second to Martinez, is about to move to Como in Serie B.

For the role of third goalkeeper, on the other hand, Daniele Sommariva’s return to the rossoblù should be noted, taking the place of Rok Vodisek who has moved to the Slovenian team of NK Rogaska.