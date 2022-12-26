Bari – Genoa arrived in the morning a Bari where tonight, at 20.30, will face the Apulian team with which it shares third place in the standings. The flu, which had already forced some players into the pits during the match against Frosinone, continues to create some problems in the group and so Mr. Gilardino will have to do without Always and Yeboah. Both remained in Genoa due to fever. It will then Martinez to defend the rossoblù goal against Bari. Among the squad, they meet again Badelj and frendrup.

On the eve of the match, the rossoblù coach spoke of a flexible team, capable of changing formation even during the match “in order not to give points of reference to the opponents”. The formations that Gilardino has alternated up to now in the first three games as Rossoblù coach have been 4-3-3, 4-2-3-1 and 4-3-2-1.

The list of summoned

Martinez, Agostino, Vodisek, Bani, Boci, Czyborra, Dragusin, Hefti, Sabelli, Vogliacco, Badelj, Frendrup, Galdames, Ilsanker, Jagiello, Lipani, Strootman, Sturaro, Aramu, Coda, Gudmundsson, Puscas, Yalcin