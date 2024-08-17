Genoa – Genoa on the pitch at the Ferraris for their seasonal debut in Serie A against the Italian champions Inter. Gilardino launches Gollini in goal, defense with Vogliacco, Bani and De Winter. Zanoli and Martin on the wings, in the middle Frendrup, Badelj and Malinovskyi, up front Messias supporting Vitinha. The Nord prepares for a choreography to celebrate the Grifone and the over 28 thousand season ticket holders, stadium sold out.

The market in the backgroundwith the rossoblu club looking for a replacement for Gudmundsson and reinforcements in midfield: Pobega and Miretti are in the running.