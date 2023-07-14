Genoa – The season ticket campaign is marching on at a fast pace, in the first week dedicated to the renewal of cards has already been reached and exceeded the 10,000 mark. The race continues and the first friendly of the season is scheduled for tomorrow in Moena.

They are expected in Val di Fassa the president Zangrillo, the CEO Blazquez and the sporting director Ottolini to attend the match and for a market summit with mister Gilardino. After the arrival of Martin and the confirmations of Badelj and Strootman, the rossoblù management is now working to bring in at least two or three additions in the next few days. The deals closest to closing are those concerning Zanoli and Gabbia, while secret contacts continue for Retegui: the negotiation is not simple, the Italian-Argentine has many options and is therefore evaluating what to do.

Ayase Ueda has been proposed to Genoa, 24 years old, center forward of Bruges, fresh from an excellent season in Belgium. The profile does not mind but it is non-EU and in addition the card costs at least 8 million, with solutions that do not make the deal possible for the rossoblù club. The Colombo track remains valid, for which we spoke with Milan in the negotiation for Gabbia. Among the objectives there is also a midfielder but at least for the moment there are no significant developments.

As for the exits, Accornero will go on loan to Pescara, “at school” with Zeman. Instead, Venice, Cremonese and Ascoli came forward for Coda. Modena loses altitude.