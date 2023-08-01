Genoa – New week of season ticket campaign and a decided course towards 23,000. Yesterday the 22,500 membership cards subscribed were abundantly exceeded, the pace remains high and the goal of 25,000 is well within reach. There is time at least until Coppa Italia match against Modena, scheduled for Friday 11 August at the Ferraris. The league debut is scheduled for Saturday 19 August, a match against Fiorentina.

In the meantime, the rossoblù fans are organizing for the away match in Cremona, the friendly is scheduled for Saturday 5 August, kick-off at 18.30 at the Zini stadium. The Figgi do Zena have planned a bus to go to Cremona: seats can be reserved on 3333613116. Away sector tickets are on sale at the price of 5 euros plus rights on the Vivaticket circuit and in the betting offices connected to the circuit.

Turin has already announced the opening of the presale for the match against Genoa on 3 September: «Tickets will be on sale for 20 euros exclusively to holders of the Genoa club’s fidelity card». Tickets already sold out in less than 12 hours. For the moment, the limitation of sales to residents of the Liguria Region has been envisaged for all sectors of the Olimpico, with the exception of the away sector.