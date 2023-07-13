Moena – While the rossoblùs train in Val di Fassa, the season ticket campaign for the 2023/2024 season is proceeding quickly. In these first few days, the 20,239 fans who were season-ticket holders last year have the opportunity to renew their cards. At the moment, there are over 7,000 fans who have already done so and the flow of those who are exercising the right of pre-emption is constant, both on the Vivaticket platform and at the Porto Antico Ticket Office.

The right of first refusal of the “bellissimA 2023/2024” campaign will end on 22 July while the free sale will start from 26. The debut at Genoa’s home in Serie A is set for Saturday 19 August at 20.45 but Sunday 13, again at the Ferraris, the rossoblù will make their season debut in the Italian Cup (l opponent will be made official shortly) and the access ticket for the match is included in the season ticket.