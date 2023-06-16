Genoa – About a hundred parents, pupils and teachers of the Comprensivo San Fruttuoso they are protesting under the headquarters of the school office, in via Assarotti. The Comprehensive San Fruttuoso has 5 complexes, from childhood to middle school, with around 600 pupils.

The garrison is characterized by chants against “chicken coop classes”. For some time, the families of the Comprehensive have said they are alarmed by the presumed intention of the school management to merge classes (including children with disabilities and other special needs) in view of September.

The garrison is provoking some problems with the viability of via Assarotti. On the spot carabinieri and municipal police. Family representatives will try to have a meeting with School Board leaders today to get answers to their concerns.