Genoa, school evacuated due to a gas leak: a girl intoxicated

This morning, 1 March, the branch of the Istituto Tecnico Professionalo in Chiavari (Genoa) was evacuated due to a gas leak. Hundreds of students were forced to leave the school, together with the teachers. A student was taken to hospital for poisoning.

Already on Monday, eight classrooms in the institute were unusable due to flooding, due to a broken heating pipe. After the evacuation, the technicians of the Metropolitan City arrived on site to verify the problems that caused both the flooding and the gas leak.