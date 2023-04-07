Genoa. After eight months they wanted to give a proper burial to her mother, who was killed at the end of July 2022 in her house by her husband during a jealousy dispute. It would have been the way to fulfill and last wishes of the woman, che had expressed a desire to be cremated while alive. And yet when they asked to have the body available, after having collected a double authorization from the President of the Assise Court Massimo Cusatti to celebrate the funeral, they discovered that for at least five months it had been buried in a common field in the Staglieno cemetery . As if it were a body not claimed by anyone.

It risks being a really bitter Easter that of Andrea and Alessandro Cannella, the children of Marzia Bettino, the 58-year-old housewife strangled on the afternoon of 27 July at her home in San Biagio in Valpolcevera by her husband Salvatore Cannella, also 58 years old, who did not want to accept the end of their relationship. In fact, the two children will not be able to organize the mother’s funeral as planned. Or rather: they will be forced to go through a long bureaucratic procedure before being able to plan it. With the concrete risk of not even being able to carry out the mother’s last wishes since, since her body has already been buried for months, it will not be possible to proceed with her cremation.



the process Genoa: crime of Marzia Bettino, the prosecutor asks for life imprisonment for her husband Marco Fagandini 31 March 2023

Prosecutor’s complaint

For this reason, in the next few days, the two, assisted by the lawyer Francesco Del Deo, will present a detailed complaint to the prosecutor, in which they will ask to investigate what happened: «We want to understand – explain the two sons together with the lawyer – how it is possible that a body seized by the judicial authority, without any notice to relatives, was transferred to Staglieno and buried in a common field».

The transfer that will inevitably end up at the center of the investigation was carried out last October 8, less than three months after the murder.

“When the autopsy hadn’t even been completed,” the woman’s family members relaunched. According to what has been reconstructed, the body left the forensic medicine institute of the San Martino Polyclinic, where it had been since last July 27 and where it had been subjected to autopsy examinations, through a funeral service and then transported to Staglieno. Here he ended up in a common field, usually reserved for people whose funeral no one comes forward.

Dal San Martino, in a note, explain that «net of the ongoing investigations, the institute of forensic medicine is unrelated to the transfer of the body. All this when last August the prosecutor’s consultant carried out the judicial autopsy and in the same month the same prosecutor issued the authorization for the funeral, consequently the body was immediately placed at the disposal of the municipal bodies. If that wasn’t enough, the Management and all our professionals involved are at the disposal of the competent authorities.

However, the woman’s children only found out about the transfer after five months. When their lawyer had requested and obtained on February 24, from the Court of Assizes, the go-ahead to organize the funeral. “But – explains the lawyer – we had to wait another month to get the go-ahead for the cremation, since a further judicial step was needed”.

For Marzia’s children, the latest events represent the exacerbation of a very strong pain. “We are baffled and destroyed by what happened – they explain – it is as if our mother had been killed twice. We don’t understand how it is possible that she ended up in a common field. We are truly speechless.”